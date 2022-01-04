Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise was easily one of the most anticipated movies of 2021, and boy has it lived up to expectations and then some. The film, costarring Rashmika Mandanna and , and directed by , with music by , hit the big screen on the big screen on 17th December 2021, and Pushpa has since stormed the box office worldwide to end up as a bonafide superhit in all territories both domestic and overseas. Pushpa has finally breached the 300-crore sustained gross threshold, thanks largely to the sustained business it continues in the Hindi belt even after its collections, as fantastic as they've been, have run their course in other versions and markets. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra beats Salman Khan to become most followed celebrity on Instagram; check complete list

Pushpa now sits pretty with a worldwide gross of Rs. 300.14 crore, which has perched atop the list of the worldwide highest grossers of 2021, going past Thalapathy Vijay's Master and 's in that order. When the Allu Arjun starrer had overtaken Annaatthe about a week ago to become 2021's third highest grossing Indian movie worldwide, it seemed unimaginable that it would surpass Master and Sooryavanshi to grab the top spot and that, too, in such a short span, but such has been the sheer impact of its performance in the Hindi belt that all permutations and combinations have gone for a toss.

Check out the top five highest grossing Indian movies of 2021 below:

Pushpa - ₹300.14 crore gross

Sooryavanshi - ₹296.20 crore gross

Master - ₹295 crore gross

Annaatthe - ₹241 crore gross

83 - ₹164.58 crore gross

Pushpa hasn't overtaken Spider-Man: No Way Home though as far as the highest grosser within India goes as the Tom Holland starrer has currently grossed Rs. 260 crore within the country and counting. That being said, it has by and far blown every pre-release expectation and prediction out of the water. Needless to say, too, that Pushpa: The Rise is also Allu Arjun's highest grosser of all time, overtaking Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo's Rs. 262 crore.