One of the most anticipated movies of year 2021 is the Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa: The Rise. The film, costarring Rashmika Mandanna and , and directed by , with music by , is hitting the big screen on the big screen on 17th December 2021, and has been making headlines since the beginning, with its fantastic promotional material, and we're not only talking about the trailer. Speaking about grabbing headlines, Pushpa has sprung a huge surprise on day 1 in the Hindi markets, collecting Rs. 3 crore nett in its Hindi version and Rs. 0.7 crore nett in the Telugu version, for a total of Rs. 3.70 crore nett in the Hindi belt (Rs. 4.30 crore gross).

At first glance, the collection may not seem much, but considering that these are untested waters for Allu Arjun with his first pan-India release and the fact that Pushpa released on very limited screens, with limited and odd show timings, the collections are nothing short of shot in the arm and a wakeup call to exhibitors. One an definitely expect way more shows in the Hindi belt from Saturday (day 2), 18th December onward.