Pushpa box office collection day 1: Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer springs a surprise in the Hindi markets

Considering that these are untested waters for Allu Arjun with his first pan-India release and the fact that Pushpa released on very limited screens, with limited and odd show timings, the collections are nothing short of shot in the arm and a wakeup call to exhibitors. One an definitely expect way more shows in the Hindi belt from Saturday (day 2) onward.