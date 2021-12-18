One of the most anticipated movies of year 2021 is the Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa: The Rise. The film, costarring Rashmika Mandanna and , and directed by , with music by , is hitting the big screen on the big screen on 17th December 2021, and has been making headlines since the beginning, with its fantastic promotional material, and we're not only talking about the trailer. Speaking about grabbing headlines, Pushpa has taken a thunderous opening at the box office across the globe, grossing Rs. 57.83 crore globally, ending u up hitherto as Allu Arjun's biggest worldwide opener while also registering the second highest opening for an Indian movie this year. Also Read - Pushpa box office collection day 1: Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer springs a surprise in the Hindi markets

Pushpa has beaten Vakeel Saab, Thalapathy Vijay's Master and 's in gross box office collections worldwide. The Allu Arjun starrer has come in behind 's Annaatthe as the second highest opener for an Indian film globally in 2021.