One of the most anticipated movies of year 2021 is the Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa: The Rise. The film, costarring Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil, and directed by Sukumar, with music by Devi Sri Prasad, is hitting the big screen on the big screen on 17th December 2021, and has been making headlines since the beginning, with its fantastic promotional material, and we're not only talking about the trailer. Speaking about grabbing headlines, Pushpa has taken a thunderous opening at the box office across the globe, grossing Rs. 57.83 crore globally, ending u up hitherto as Allu Arjun's biggest worldwide opener while also registering the second highest opening for an Indian movie this year. Also Read - Pushpa box office collection day 1: Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer springs a surprise in the Hindi markets
Pushpa has beaten Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab, Thalapathy Vijay's Master and Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi in gross box office collections worldwide. The Allu Arjun starrer has come in behind Rajinikanth's Annaatthe as the second highest opener for an Indian film globally in 2021. Also Read - South News Weekly Rewind: Naga Chaitanya on the reason behind his split with Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Ram Charan and Jr NTR had fights on RRR sets and more
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.
Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram. Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for latest updates.