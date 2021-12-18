Pushpa box office collection day 1: Allu Arjun records his BIGGEST worldwide opening; India's 2nd highest global opener of 2021

Pushpa has beaten Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab, Thalapathy Vijay's Master and Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi in gross box office collections worldwide. The Allu Arjun starrer has come in behind Rajinikanth's Annaatthe as the second highest opener for an Indian film globally in 2021.