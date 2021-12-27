One of the most anticipated movies of year 2021 is the Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa: The Rise. The film, costarring Rashmika Mandanna and , and directed by , with music by , hit the big screen on the big screen on 17th December 2021. It has been making headlines since the beginning, with its fantastic promotional material, and we're not only talking about the trailer. Speaking about grabbing headlines, Pushpa sprung a huge surprise on day 1 in the Hindi markets, grew very well over the weekend, held on during the weekdays with numbers that most Bollywood movies can only dream of and has again grown fantastically over its second weekend. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Salman Khan gets bitten by a snake, Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic get trolled for their second pregnancy and more

Pushpa: The Rise started well right out of the gate on Friday, day 1, saw a good boost on Saturday, day 2, witnessed an ever better Sunday jump, which brought its opening weekend total to a healthy total, then, with its Monday haul being significantly more than what the Allu Arjun starrer collected on both Friday and Saturday, followed by super-strong holds over the rest of week 1, the movie had already emerged a safe bet in the Hindi belt. And now, with its boost over the second weekend, Pushpa has emerged an out-an-out sleeper hit in the Hindi belt.

Check out the day-wise box-office collection of Pushpa's Hindi version below:

Week 1: ₹26.91 crore nett

Day 8 (2nd Friday): ₹2.31 crore nett

Day 9 (2nd Saturday): ₹3.75 crore nett

Day 10 (2nd Sunday): ₹4.25 crore nett

Total (4 days): ₹37.22 crore nett

Verdict: Sleeper Hit

This also certifies superstar Allu Arjun's in-built fanbase in the North, West and Central and East circuits, cultivated over years of his dubbed South movies enjoying fantastic viewership on TV channels, YouTube and OTT platforms. Several shows were running to housefull occupancy throughout the second weekend, admirably braving the Spider-Man: No Way Home storm and a new release like 83, which was primarily aimed at the Hindi belt.