Pushpa box office collection day 12: Allu Arjun starrer ROCK-STEADY in Hindi belt; closure of cinema halls up North has no effect

Unlike 83, and to some extent even Spider-Man: No Way Home, cinema halls being shut in Delhi due to the COVID-19 Omicron variant threat is having no effect on the box office performance of Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil and Sukumar's Pushpa