One of the most anticipated movies of year 2021 is the Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa: The Rise. The film, costarring Rashmika Mandanna and , and directed by , with music by , hit the big screen on the big screen on 17th December 2021. It has been making headlines since the beginning, with its fantastic promotional material, and we're not only talking about the trailer. Speaking about grabbing headlines, Pushpa sprung a huge surprise on day 1 in the Hindi markets, grew very well over the weekend, held on during the weekdays, grew fantastically over its second weekend, and is now doing the unthinkable over its second weekdayys.

Basically, Pushpa, in its Hindi version, has collected more on its second Monday than it did on its second Friday, something that most Bollywood movies can only dream of. Pushpa: The Rise started well right out of the gate on Friday, day 1, saw a good boost on Saturday, day 2, witnessed an ever better Sunday jump, which brought its opening weekend total to a healthy total, then, with its Monday haul being significantly more than what the Allu Arjun starrer collected on both Friday and Saturday, followed by super-strong holds over the rest of week 1, the movie had already emerged a safe bet in the Hindi belt.

And now, with its boost over the second weekend, followed by extremely strong holds on its second Monday and Tuesday, with the former brining it more than its second Friday – a distant dream for most Bollywood movies, Pushpa has emerged a clean hit in the Hindi belt. Check out the day-wise box-office collection of Pushpa's Hindi version below:

Week 1: ₹26.91 crore nett

Day 8 (2nd Friday): ₹2.31 crore nett

Day 9 (2nd Saturday): ₹3.75 crore nett

Day 10 (2nd Sunday): ₹4.25 crore nett

Day 11 (2nd Monday): ₹2.75 crore nett

Day 12 (2nd Tuesday): ₹2.50 crore nett

Total (12 days): ₹42.47 crore nett

Verdict: Hit

This also certifies superstar Allu Arjun's in-built fanbase in the North, West and Central and East circuits, cultivated over years of his dubbed South movies enjoying fantastic viewership on TV channels, YouTube and OTT platforms. Several shows were running to housefull occupancy throughout the second weekend, admirably braving the Spider-Man: No Way Home storm and a new release like 83, which was primarily aimed at the Hindi belt.