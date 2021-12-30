's Pushpa: The Rise was easily one of the most anticipated movies of 2021, and boy has it lived up to expectations and then some. The film, costarring Rashmika Mandanna and , and directed by , with music by , hit the big screen on the big screen on 17th December 2021. It has been making headlines since the beginning, with its fantastic promotional material, and we're not only talking about the trailer. Speaking about grabbing headlines, Pushpa has stormed the worldwide box office as a bonafide superhit, zipping past the 200-crore gross mark with ease, and has now overtaken Annaatthe to become the third highest grossing Indian movie worldwide of 2021. Also Read - 83 box office collection day 6: Ranveer Singh starrer faces negligible drop but still finds no way out of the hole it's in

Pushpa: The Rise held exceedingly well on day 2 and 3, Saturday and Sunday, passed the Monday test with flying colours, dropped in the following days, including its second weekend, but has done enough to ensure the Allu Arjun starrer now stands at a gross of Rs. 241 crore, just ahead of Annaatthe's Rs. 240 crore gross, with the Telugu biggie's Hindi collection boosting it immensely over its second week, when its numbers dropped in all other versions. Pushpa is still a long way off though from Thalapathy Vijay's Master (Rs. 295 crore) and 's (Rs. 296.20 crore) in gross box office collections worldwide this year, and is highly unlikely to surpass them.

That being said, where does Pushpa stand among the highest grossing Telugu movies of all time? And is it Icon Star Allu Arjun's highest grossing film to date? To know the answers to those questions, check out the list of the top ten highest grossing Tollywood movies ever below:

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017) - Rs. 1810 crore

Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) - Rs. 650 crore

(2019) - Rs. 433 crore

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (2020) - Rs. 262 crore

Sarileru Neekevaru (2020) - Rs. 260 crore

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy (2019) - Rs. 240.60 crore

Pushpa: The Rise (2021) - Rs. 239 crore

Rangasthalam (2018) - Rs. 216 crore

(2013) - Rs. 187 crore

Maharshi (2019) - Rs. 184 crore

As y'all can see, Pushpa is yet to cross Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo to become Allu Arjun's highest grosser of all time, which will take some getting to now. It'll likely end up as his second highest grosser ever, falling short of 's Sarileru Neekevaru, bit overtaking Chiranjeevi's Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.