Pushpa box office collection day 13: Allu Arjun starrer overtakes Rajinikanth's Annaatthe as the 3rd highest worldwide grosser of 2021

Allu Arjun's Pushpa is still a long way off though from Thalapathy Vijay's Master and Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi in gross box office collections worldwide this year, and is highly unlikely to surpass them