Pushpa box office collection day 14: Hindi version of Allu Arjun starrer inches towards Rs 50 crore; builds pressure for SS Rajamouli’s RRR

Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise - Part 1 is in no mood to stop its amazing run at the box office. The Hindi dubbed version of the movie is inching towards a 50 crore mark, building pressure for SS Rajamouli's RRR.