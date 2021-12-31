There’s no stopping for starrer Pushpa: The Rise – Part 1 at the box office. The film was expected to do well in the Telugu markets, but it has surprisingly, the movie’s Hindi version has done an excellent business at the ticket window. It is already the 4th highest grossing dubbed Hindi film. It has surpassed the collection of K.G.F: Chapter 1 (Hindi dubbed version). Now, Pushpa(Hindi) is inching towards a 50 crore mark at the box office. Well, in a normal situation we would have not said this, but now, the movie has surely built pressure for SS Rajamouli’s RRR (Hindi). Also Read - RRR director SS Rajamouli opens up about the 'script ideas' for his next with Mahesh Babu – WATCH EXCLUSIVE VIDEO

Day 1: Rs. 3.33 cr

Day 3: Rs. 5.56 cr

Day 4: Rs. 3.70 cr

Day 5: Rs. 3.60 cr

Day 6: Rs. 3.53 cr

Day 7: Rs. 3.38 cr

Day 8: Rs. 2.31 cr

Day 9: Rs. 3.75 cr

Day 10: Rs. 4.25 cr

Day 11: Rs. 2.75 cr

Day 12: Rs. 2.50 cr

Day 13: Rs. 2.40 cr

Day 14: Rs. 2 cr**

Total: Rs. 46.85 cr

The film is expected to get a good boost at the box office this weekend as there’s no biggie releasing, so this will be the only option for moviegoers. On 7th January 2022, SS Rajamouli’s RRR will hit the big screens. The movie will surely get a great response at the box office in the Telugu version, but the question is that whether it will perform well in the Hindi market.

The Hindi versions of Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion had done wonders at the box office, but the movies were released in the pre-pandemic time. Even the Hindi version of RRR was expected to do well with big Bollywood names like and attached to it.

But, in the past few days, once again the Covid-19 cases are rising rapidly in the country. The night curfew has been announced in many states due to which the late evening and night shows have been cancelled, and in Delhi the theatres are shut. The Hindi version of RRR will face these hurdles at the box office. So, it will be interesting to see whether what response it will be getting at the ticket window, and if it will be able to beat Pushpa’s box office collection.