seems to be unstoppable at the box office. His recent release Pushpa: The Rise is breaking records at BO and how. While it has achieved the unacceptable in the regional belt, the Hindi version of Pushpa: The Rise that also stars Rashmika Mandanna apart from Allu Arjun has made massive money. For the third straight week, it has registered some phenomenal numbers. Despite the competition from -starrer 83 and Hollywood movie Spider-Man No Way Home, Pushpa is doing good in the Hindi sections. Also Read - Allu Arjun, Ajith, Vijay Deverakonda and other South stars who can beat Bollywood Biggies in the box office game

The third Saturday number for Pushpa: The Rise are out. As per the reports, the Hindi version of the film has collected Rs 6.10 crore on third Saturday, i.e., January 1, 2022. The film has done better than the Friday. In fact, the numbers are double. On Friday, the film had collected Rs 3.50 crore. On its second Saturday, Pushpa: The Rise Hindi had collected approximately Rs 3.75 crore. This is totally unimaginable. With this the day doesn't seem far when the Hindi version of the film will hit Rs 75 crore mark. The current total of Pushpa: The Rise Hindi stands at Rs 56.69 crore. Also Read - 83: Kabir Khan BREAKS his silence on box office collection of Ranveer Singh-starrer; 'It would be petty...'

#Pushpa is SENSATIONAL... Despite restrictions, #PushpaHindi *Day 16* records its *highest single day* number… Trending is an eye opener, a case study… Speeding towards ₹ 75 cr… Power of SOLID CONTENT… [Week 3] Fri 3.50 cr, Sat 6.10 cr. Total: ₹ 56.69 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/XVcAoKouEq — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 2, 2022

Fans of Allu Arjun are rejoicing the moment and trending PushpaHindi on Twitter. Also Read - Pushpa box office collection day 15: Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna starrer remains UNSTOPPABLE in Hindi belt; crosses Rs 50 crore mark

Success of #SpiderManNowWayHome & #Pushpa #PushpaHindi has proved that irrespective of genre good stories & content will be appreciated always & WOM matters lot more than critics review.

Not saying that #83TheMovie was not Good but got sandwiched b/w two better films. — Bharat Jesani । भारत जेसानी (@Bharat_Jesani_) January 2, 2022

Ranveer Singh's film 83 collected approximately Rs 7.5 crore on its second Saturday. Even though the collection is more than that of Pushpa, given that it is a big-budget Hindi masala film, the numers are lukewarm.