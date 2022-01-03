and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa: The Rise – Part 1 is in no mood to slow down at the box office. In many states, a night curfew has been imposed, and in a couple of states, the theatres are shut. However, it is clearly not affecting Pushpa. While the Telugu version has been doing very well, the Hindi dubbed version is getting a fantastic response from the audience. The movie surprises us with its collection every week, and in its third weekend, the film’s Hindi version has collected more than its first and second weekend at the box office. Also Read - Pushpa: Allu Arjun opens up about his Bollywood debut after the blockbuster success of his film

In its third weekend, Pushpa: The Rise – Part 1 has collected Rs. 15.85 crore, taking the 17 days total to Rs. 62.94 crore. Check out the day-wise box office collection of the Hindi version of Pushpa: The Rise – Part 1 below…

Day 1: Rs. 3.33 cr

Day 2: Rs. 3.79 cr

Day 3: Rs. 5.56 cr

Day 4: Rs. 3.70 cr

Day 5: Rs. 3.60 cr

Day 6: Rs. 3.53 cr

Day 7: Rs. 3.38 cr

Day 8: Rs. 2.31 cr

Day 9: Rs. 3.75 cr

Day 10: Rs. 4.25 cr

Day 11: Rs. 2.75 cr

Day 12: Rs. 2.50 cr

Day 13: Rs. 2.40 cr

Day 14: Rs. 2.24 cr

Day 15: Rs.3.50 cr

Day 16: Rs. 6.10 cr

Day 17: Rs. 6.25 cr

Total: Rs. 62.94 cr

The Hindi version of Pushpa: The Rise – Part 1 has not just surpassed, but has collected double the amount of what many Bollywood biggies in 2021 collected. There were no promotions of the film that took place, but it still managed to grab the attention of the audience in the Hindi markets. This is clearly a threat for Bollywood biggies as moviegoers in the Hindi belt would also look forward to a South dubbed film, and not a Hindi movie.

Pushpa is clearly expected to do well at the box office in the coming week as well. SS Rajamouli's RRR was slated to release on 7th January 2022, but the movie has been postponed giving one more week for the Allu Arjun starrer to collect a big moolah at the ticket window.