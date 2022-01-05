Pushpa: The Rise – Part 1 starring and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles has been ruling the box office since the time it has hit the big screens (17th December 2021). The Hindi dubbed version has been performing exceptionally, and even in its third weekend, the film is not in a mood to slow down at the box office. After a fantastic third weekend, Pushpa is performing well on the weekdays as well. The movie during its third week (five days) has already surpassed its second-week collection. Also Read - From Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna to Ishaan Khatter-Ananya Panday: 5 alleged celeb couples who failed to keep their relationship a secret

In this third week (five days), Pushpa has collected Rs. 21.10 crore, and in its second week the movie had collected Rs. 20.20 crore. Check out the day-wise box office collection of the Hindi version of Pushpa: The Rise – Part 1 below…

Day 1: Rs. 3.33 cr

Day 2: Rs. 3.79 cr

Day 3: Rs. 5.56 cr

Day 4: Rs. 3.70 cr

Day 5: Rs. 3.60 cr

Day 6: Rs. 3.53 cr

Day 7: Rs. 3.38 cr

Day 8: Rs. 2.31 cr

Day 9: Rs. 3.75 cr

Day 10: Rs. 4.25 cr

Day 11: Rs. 2.75 cr

Day 12: Rs. 2.50 cr

Day 13: Rs. 2.40 cr

Day 14: Rs. 2.24 cr

Day 15: Rs.3.50 cr

Day 16: Rs. 6.10 cr

Day 17: Rs. 6.25 cr

Day 18: Rs. 2.75 cr

Day 19: Rs. 2.50 cr

Total: Rs. 68.19 cr

Due to the rise in the Covid-19 cases, theatres in a couple of states are shut, and in a few states, night curfew has been announced because of which late evening and night shows have been canceled. However, this has not much affected the collection of Pushpa.

Many big films like RRR, Radhe Shyam, and Valimai that were supposed to release this month have been postponed. So, Pushpa now clearly has a chance to collect more money at the box office.

Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Tamil versions of Pushpa are all set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 7th January 2022. The OTT platform posted on Instagram, "He’ll fight. He’ll run. He’ll jump. But he won’t succumb! ? Watch #PushpaOnPrime, Jan 7 In Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada."