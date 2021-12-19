Pushpa box office collection day 2 [worldwide]: The storm turns into a tornado; Allu Arjun starrer grosses 100 crore in 2 days flat

Pushpa became Allu Arjun's biggest worldwide opener while also registering the second highest opening for an Indian movie of 2021. And with its day 2 collection, it's now evident that the Sukumar directorial wasn't a front-loaded, flash-in-the-pan.