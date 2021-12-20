Pushpa box office collection day 3: Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna starrer witnesses another spike on Sunday; set to emerge a SLEEPER HIT in Hindi belt

The box office collection of Pushpa's Hindi version certifies superstar Allu Arjun's in-built fanbase in the North, West and Central and East circuits. Several shows were running to housefull occupancy throughout yesterday, admirably braving the Spider-Man: No Way Home storm.