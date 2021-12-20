Pushpa box office collection day 3: No stopping the STORM; Allu Arjun starrer sails past 150-crore mark worldwide in first weekend itself

South movies, especially those in Tamil and Telugu, are known to be massively front-loaded, facing huge dips on day 2 and 3. The ones with reasonable dips follow a good trend and emerge big hits, case in point being Master and Vakeel Saab. Pushpa is certainly following the latter trajectory.