One of the most anticipated movies of year 2021 is the Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise. The film, costarring Rashmika Mandanna and , and directed by , with music by , hit the big screen on the big screen on 17th December 2021. It has been making headlines since the beginning, with its fantastic promotional material, and we're not only talking about the trailer. Speaking about grabbing headlines, Pushpa stormed the box office across the globe with a thunderous opening gross of Rs. 66.51 crore, and the storm has now turned into a tornado as the film has held exceedingly well on day 2 and 3, Saturday and Sunday, zipping the Allu Arjun starrer past the 150-crore mark (gross, not nett) in its first weekend itself. Also Read - Pushpa box office collection day 3: Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna starrer witnesses another spike on Sunday; set to emerge a SLEEPER HIT in Hindi belt

On day 1 itself, Pushpa ended up as hitherto Allu Arjun's biggest worldwide opener while also registering the second highest opening for an Indian movie this year. Pushpa: The Rise also beat Vakeel Saab, Thalapathy Vijay's Master and 's in gross box office collections worldwide. It only came in behind 's Annaatthe as the second highest opener for an Indian film globally in 2021. It also the record for the highest opening ever in the Nizam circuit outside of Baahubali 2, whose figures may be unlikely to beat for any movie for years to come. Also Read - Pushpa: Samantha Ruth Prabhu showers praise on Allu Arjun; in awe of his 'god damn SWAG' and 'one side drooping shoulder' – view post

Check out the day-wise, box-office collection of Pushpa below:

Day 1 (Friday): ₹66.51 crore gross

Day 2 (Saturday): ₹48.63 crore gross

Day 3 (Saturday): ₹50.24 crore gross

Total (Worldwide): ₹165.38 crore gross (all languages)

(Note: All figures in gross, not nett) Also Read - Pushpa: Samantha Ruth Prabhu REVEALS how CHALLENGING it was to dance with Allu Arjun on Oo Antava

South movies, especially those in Tamil and Telugu, are known to be massively front-loaded, facing huge dips on day 2. The ones with reasonable dips follow a good trend and emerge big hits, case in point being Master and Vakeel Saab, unlike Annaatthe, which was a moderate hit, due to dips after its opening day. It now looks like Pushpa is following the latter trajectory.