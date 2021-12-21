One of the most anticipated movies of year 2021 is the Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa: The Rise. The film, costarring Rashmika Mandanna and , and directed by , with music by , hit the big screen on the big screen on 17th December 2021. It has been making headlines since the beginning, with its fantastic promotional material, and we're not only talking about the trailer. Speaking about grabbing headlines, Pushpa sprung a huge surprise on day 1 in the Hindi markets, grew very well over the weekend, and has now, posted a Monday, day 4, that most movies can only dream of. Also Read - Spider-Man No Way Home box office collection day 5: Tom Holland starrer posts terrific Monday hold; set to emerge as 2021's first blockbuster

Pushpa: The Rise started well right out of the gate with Rs. 3 crore nett on Friday, day 1, saw a good boost on Saturday, day 2, with Rs. 4 crore nett, witnessed an ever better Sunday jump with Rs. 5 crore nett, which brought its opening weekend total to a healthy Rs. 12 crore nett. And now, with its Monday haul of Rs. 4.15 crore nett being significantly more than what the Allu Arjun starrer collected on Friday, one can be rest assured that Pushpa: The Rise - Part 1 is all set to emerge a bona-fide sleeper hit at the box office in the Hindi belt.

Check out the day-wise box-office collection of Pushpa's Hindi version below:

Day 1 (Friday): ₹3 crore nett

Day 2 (Saturday): ₹4 crore nett

Day 3 (Sunday): ₹5 crore nett

Day 4 (Monday): ₹4.15 crore nett

Total (4 days): ₹16.15 crore nett

This also certifies superstar Allu Arjun's in-built fanbase in the North, West and Central and East circuits, cultivated over years of his dubbed South movies enjoying fantastic viewership on TV channels, YouTube and OTT platforms. Several shows were running to housefull occupancy throughout yesterday, admirably braving the Spider-Man: No Way Home storm.