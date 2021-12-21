Pushpa box office collection day 4: Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna assert stronghold in Hindi belt; Monday figure better than Friday

With its Monday haul being significantly more than what the Allu Arjun starrer collected on Friday, one can be rest assured that Pushpa: The Rise - Part 1 is all set to emerge a bona-fide sleeper hit at the box office in the Hindi belt