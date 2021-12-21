Pushpa box office collection day 4: Allu Arjun starrer edges toward 200 crore; third highest worldwide gross after Spider-Man for December

Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Sukumar's Pushpa: The Rise - Part 1 also ranked third at the worldwide box office for the last weekend, just behind Spider-Man: No Way Home and Chinese movie Sheep Without a Shepherd 2