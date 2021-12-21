One of the most anticipated movies of year 2021 is the Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise. The film, costarring Rashmika Mandanna and , and directed by , with music by , hit the big screen on the big screen on 17th December 2021. It has been making headlines since the beginning, with its fantastic promotional material, and we're not only talking about the trailer. Speaking about grabbing headlines, Pushpa stormed the box office across the globe with a thunderous opening gross of Rs. 66.51 crore, and the storm has now turned into a tornado. Also Read - Ahem! Did Vijay Deverakonda just share a 'drinking' picture from his date night with Pushpa actress Rashmika Mandanna? [VIEW HERE]

Pushpa: The Rise held exceedingly well on day 2 and 3, Saturday and Sunday, and has now passed the Monday test with flying colours, taking the Allu Arjun starrer within striking distance of the 200-crore mark (gross, not nett) at the worldwide box office in four days flat.

Check out the day-wise, worldwide box-office collection of Pushpa below:

Day 1 (Friday): ₹66.51 crore gross

Day 2 (Saturday): ₹48.63 crore gross

Day 3 (Saturday): ₹50.24 crore gross

Day 4 (Sunday): ₹50.24 crore gross

Total (Worldwide): ₹165.38 crore gross (all languages)

(Note: All figures in gross, not nett)

On day 1 itself, Pushpa ended up as hitherto Allu Arjun's biggest worldwide opener while also registering the second highest opening for an Indian movie this year. Pushpa: The Rise also beat Vakeel Saab, Thalapathy Vijay's Master and 's in gross box office collections worldwide. It only came in behind 's Annaatthe as the second highest opener for an Indian film globally in 2021. It also the record for the highest opening ever in the Nizam circuit outside of Baahubali 2, whose figures may be unlikely to beat for any movie for years to come.

What's more, Pushpa: The Rise - Part 1 also ranked third in the worldwide box office for the last weekend, just behind Spider-Man: No Way Home and Chinese movie Sheep Without a Shepherd 2. Check the rankings and their individual gross collections for the just concluded weekend below:

Spiderman No Wayy Home: US$ 587 million

Sheep Without a Shepherd 2: US$ 54 million

Pushpa: US$ 21 million

South movies, especially those in Tamil and Telugu, are known to be massively front-loaded, facing huge dips on day 2. The ones with reasonable dips follow a good trend and emerge big hits, case in point being Master and Vakeel Saab, unlike Annaatthe, which was a moderate hit, due to dips after its opening day. It now looks like Pushpa is following the latter trajectory.