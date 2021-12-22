Pushpa box office collection day 5: Allu Arjun starrer stays SUPER STRONG on Tuesday

starrer Pushpa: The Rise – Part 1 took a bumper opening at the box office. The film was expected to do well in the Telugu market, but the Hindi dubbed version has surprised one and all. The movie is getting a great response in the Hindi market, and in five days it has collected Rs. 20.14 crore. With such a good collection, the Hindi version of the film has surpassed the lifetime collection of many Bollywood biggies that were released this year. Also Read - Pushpa: Shreyas Talpade is 'Beyond Happy' with the response his voice is getting in Hindi version, Allu Arjun thanks him

Check out the day-wise collection of the film below…

Day 1: Rs. 3.11 crore,

Day 2: Rs 3.55 crore

Day 3: Rs. 5.18 crore

Day 4: Rs. 4.25 crore

Day 5: Rs. 4.05 crore

Total: Rs. 20.14 crore

Mostly, Monday is the day when the collection falls. But interestingly, for Pushpa Monday’s collection (Rs. 4.25 crore) was better than Friday (Rs. 3.11 crore) and Saturday’s collection (Rs. 3.55 crore). The first week's collection of the film will be Rs.25 crore plus which is quite good for a dubbed movie.

Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh also tweeted that Pushpa is doing very well in the mass circuits and shows in multiplexes are being increased.

On Tuesday, a success party for the film was organised, and Allu Arjun thanked the audience for giving the film such a great response. He said, “I’d like to thank audience from all over from Tamil, from Karnataka from Kerela and all over the North- everybody has been receiving the film fantastically well. I’d like to thank each and everybody for showering so much love on Telugu cinema, on Pushpa and coming back to the theatres. And I am so happy Indian cinema is shining again. Jai Hind. Thank you.”