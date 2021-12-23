Pushpa box office collection day 6: Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna’s film is in no mood to slowdown

and Rashmika Mandanna’s Pushpa: The Rise – Part 1 has surprised one and all with its Hindi dubbed version collection. The film was not expected to do great business in the Hindi markets, but the Hindi film audiences have welcomed the movie with open arms. While the Telugu version took a bumper opening, the Hindi version also took a good start and collected Rs. 3.31 crore at the box office on day 1. It was expected to grow over the weekend. But, the film is doing exceptionally well on weekdays. Also Read - Rashmika Mandanna, Jennifer Winget and 8 more stunning actresses who stole our hearts and became the 'National Crush'

In six days, the Hindi dubbed version of the movie has collected Rs. 23.23 crore. Check out the day-wise box office collection of Pushpa below… Also Read - Throwback Thursday: Rashmika Mandanna once called KGF star Yash a 'Big Showoff' in Sandalwood and all hell broke loose

Day 1: Rs. 3.31 crore

Day 2: Rs 3.77 crore

Day 3: Rs. 5.54 crore

Day 4: Rs. 3.68 crore

Day 5: Rs. 3.57 crore

Day 6: Rs. 3.36 crore

Total: Rs. 23.23 crore Also Read - Trending South News Today: Pushpa director Sukumar shares an update on the film’s second part, Dulquer Salmaan pens heartfelt note for wife Amal Sufiya and more

Well, Pushpa’s Hindi version has surpassed the box office collection of many Bollywood biggies that were released this year like Satyameva Jayate 2 (Rs. 13.26 crore), 2 (Rs. 12.50 crore), and Mumbai Saga (Rs. 16.53 crore).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mythri Movie Makers (@mythriofficial)

Recently, a success party was organised and Allu Arjun thanked the audience at the event. He said, “I’d like to thank audience from all over from Tamil, from Karnataka from Kerela and all over the North- everybody has been receiving the film fantastically well. I’d like to thank each and everybody for showering so much love on the Telugu cinema, on Pushpa, and coming back to the theatres. And I am so happy Indian cinema is shining again. Jai Hind. Thank you.”

This is Allu Arjun's first pan-India film, and the collection proves that the Telugu star has a good fan base in the Hindi film audience as well. While Pushpa: The Rise - Part 1 has done so well at the box office, we are sure moviegoers are now waiting for the sequel to the movie.