Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise was easily one of the most anticipated movies of 2021, and boy has it lived up to expectations and then some. The film, costarring Rashmika Mandanna and , and directed by , with music by , hit the big screen on the big screen on 17th December 2021, and Pushpa has since stormed the box office worldwide to end up as a bonafide superhit in all territories both domestic and overseas. And when we say, it's because the movie has finally achieved the 'superhit' tag in the Hindi belt, too, come its fourth week, where it's still doing rollicking business and has now breached the 75-crore threshold.

Check out how much Pushpa has earned at the box office in Hindi till date...

Week 1: ₹26.91 crore nett

Week 2: ₹20.20 crore nett

Week 3: ₹25.40 crore nett

4th Friday: ₹1.95 crore nett

Total: ₹74.46 crore nett

The Allu Arjun starrer was merely 54 lakh nett short of the 75-crore mark after yesterday, 7th January (fourth Friday)'s collections streamed in, but has surely overtaken the landmark today, which has also pushed it from a hit to 'superhit' verdict in the Hindi region. While a decent chunk of the Hindi market is still working well for the Sukumar directorial, it's Maharashtra and Gujarat where the film is enjoying a dream run.

The lack of competition at the box office at present, with Jersey being postponed, 83 nearing the end of its run, Spider-Man: No Way Home almost having exhausted its theatrical legs albeit after a blockbuster performance, and no new releases on the horizon with both the makers of RRR and Radhe Shyam having indefinitely postponed their release dates, is also helping Pushpa by leaps and bounds to continue filling its coffers.