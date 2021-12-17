One of the most anticipated movies of year 2021 is the Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa: The Rise. The film, costarring Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil, and directed by Sukumar, with music by Devi Sri Prasad, is hitting the big screen on the big screen on 17th December 2021, and has been making headlines since the beginning, with its fantastic promotional material, and we're not only talking about the trailer. Speaking about grabbing headlines, the distributors have shelled out insane numbers for Pushpa in every territory, including overseas, which are sure to pop your eye balls out of your sockets. Also Read - Pushpa actress Rashmika Mandanna trolled for her 'too short' dress, 'pant pehen na bhool gayi kya?'
Check out the circuit-wise distribution rights for the Allu Arjun starrer below:
Nizam - Rs. 35 crore
Ceded - Rs. 16 crore
Vizag - Rs. 14.25 crore
East Andhra - Rs. 7.65 crore
West Andhra - Rs. 7.25 crore
Guntur - Rs. 8.40 crore
Krishna - Rs. 8.35 crore
Nellore - Rs. 3.10 crore
Nizam + Andhra Total: Rs. 97 crore
Karnataka - Rs. 10 crore
Tamil Nadu - Rs. 7 crore
Kerala - Rs. 5 crore
Rest of India - Rs. 12 crore
Overseas - Rs. 15 crore
P&A (Print and Advertising): Rs. 8 crore
P&A (Print and Advertising): Rs. 8 crore

Total Worldwide Distribution Rights: Rs. 154 crore
And here's how much Pushpa needs to recovered to be deemed a hit, superhit or blockbuster...
Blockbuster - Distributor share of Rs. 230 crore or more
Superhit - Distributor share of Rs. 200-229 crore
Hit - Distributor share of Rs. 170-199 crore
Above Average - Distributor share of Rs. 160-169 crore
Average - Distributor share of Rs. 150-159 crore
Flop - Distributor share of Rs. 120-149 crore
Disaster - Distributor share less than 119 crore
The overall rights of Pushpa, including its theatrical, OTT, satellite and audio rights, have been sold for an insane cumulative price of Rs. 250 crore. That's Baahubali-level numbers. It is fascinating to see that the first part of the magnum opus has had a great start even before releasing.
