One of the most anticipated movies of year 2021 is the Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa: The Rise. The film, costarring Rashmika Mandanna and , and directed by , with music by , is hitting the big screen on the big screen on 17th December 2021, and has been making headlines since the beginning, with its fantastic promotional material, and we're not only talking about the trailer. Speaking about grabbing headlines, the distributors have shelled out insane numbers for Pushpa in every territory, including overseas, which are sure to pop your eye balls out of your sockets.

Check out the circuit-wise distribution rights for the starrer below:

Nizam - Rs. 35 crore

Ceded - Rs. 16 crore

Vizag - Rs. 14.25 crore

East Andhra - Rs. 7.65 crore

West Andhra - Rs. 7.25 crore

Guntur - Rs. 8.40 crore

Krishna - Rs. 8.35 crore

Nellore - Rs. 3.10 crore

Nizam + Andhra Total: Rs. 97 crore

Karnataka - Rs. 10 crore

Tamil Nadu - Rs. 7 crore

Kerala - Rs. 5 crore

Rest of India - Rs. 12 crore

Overseas - Rs. 15 crore

P&A (Print and Advertising): Rs. 8 crore

Total Worldwide Distribution Rights: Rs. 154 crore

And here's how much Pushpa needs to recovered to be deemed a hit, superhit or blockbuster...

Blockbuster - Distributor share of Rs. 230 crore or more

Superhit - Distributor share of Rs. 200-229 crore

Hit - Distributor share of Rs. 170-199 crore

Above Average - Distributor share of Rs. 160-169 crore

Average - Distributor share of Rs. 150-159 crore

Flop - Distributor share of Rs. 120-149 crore

Disaster - Distributor share less than 119 crore

The overall rights of Pushpa, including its theatrical, OTT, satellite and audio rights, have been sold for an insane cumulative price of Rs. 250 crore. That's Baahubali-level numbers. It is fascinating to see that the first part of the magnum opus has had a great start even before releasing.