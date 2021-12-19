Pushpa - The Rise box office collection day 2: Allu Arjun and Rashmika starrer lives up to its title; gloriously RISES in Hindi markets

Pushpa's box office collection certifies superstar Allu Arjun's in-built fanbase in the North, West and Central and East circuits, cultivated over years of his dubbed South movies enjoying fantastic viewership on TV channels, YouTube and OTT platforms. Several shows were running to housefull occupancy throughout yesterday, admirably braving the Spider-Man: No Way Home storm.