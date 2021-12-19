One of the most anticipated movies of year 2021 is the Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa: The Rise. The film, costarring Rashmika Mandanna and , and directed by , with music by , hit the big screen on the big screen on 17th December 2021. It has been making headlines since the beginning, with its fantastic promotional material, and we're not only talking about the trailer. Speaking about grabbing headlines, Pushpa sprung a huge surprise on day 1 in the Hindi markets, collecting Rs. 3 crore nett in its Hindi version, and it has grown well on day 2, Saturday, bringing in Rs. 4 crore nett for a total of Rs. 7 crore nett in the Hindi belt across two days. Also Read - Spider-Man No Way Home box office collection day 3: Tom Holland starrer witnesses MASSIVE jump; BREAKS Sooryavanshi's 3-day record for 2021

At first glance, the collection may not seem much, but considering that these are untested waters for Allu Arjun with his first pan-India release and the fact that Pushpa released on very limited screens, with limited and odd show timings, the collections are nothing short of shot in the arm and a wakeup call to exhibitors. In fact, several screens and shows were already added for Pushpa: The Rise - Part 1 on day 2.

Check out the day-wise box-office collection of Pushpa's Hindi version below:

Day 1 (Friday): ₹3 crore nett

Day 3 (Saturday): ₹4 crore nett

Total (2 days): ₹7 crore nett

This also certifies superstar Allu Arjun's in-built fanbase in the North, West and Central and East circuits, cultivated over years of his dubbed South movies enjoying fantastic viewership on TV channels, YouTube and OTT platforms. Several shows were running to housefull occupancy throughout yesterday, admirably braving the Spider-Man: No Way Home storm.

On day 1 it was all about single screens, but Saturday also saw multiplexes come into their own, with Maharashtra and the C.P Berar and Central India circuits performing the best on overall screen occupancy, underlining Allu Arjun's mass pull in these parts outside his stronghold Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Pushpa - The Rise is expected to witness an ever bigger jump in Hindi on Sunday, 19th December.