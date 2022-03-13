Radhe Shyam Box Office collection day 2: The Kashmir Files shows tremendous growth; surpasses Prabhas' film

A shocking, riveting and brutally honest account of the victims of the Kashmir Genocide, The Kashmir Files, directed by National award winning filmmaker is taking the box office by storm! The film had a great opening day grossing over 4.25 crores at the worldwide box office and almost doubled its footfalls on Saturday grossing over 10.10 crores, with domestic collections amounting to 8.5 crores and 1.6 crores from overseas collections. While Netizens referred to the film as a ‘masterpiece’, several critics too referred to the film as ‘closest to the truth’, ‘flashes of genuine pain’, ‘impactful watch’ and a ‘heart-wrenching story’. The positive word of mouth has worked in the film’s favour as the advance for Sunday suggests that ‘The Kashmir Files’ may be the biggest hit post-pandemic. On Friday, ‘The Kashmir Files’ occupied 550 screens and will now play in 2000 screens across 1100 plus locations, testimony to the kind of rare momentum the film is showing. It remains to be seen how the film will fare post the weekend but going by early reports it’s looking as though Monday numbers will trump its Friday opening numbers. The film has even surpassed Prabhas' Radhe Shyam has failed to impress the audiences at the box office an is right now struggling to achieve good numbers at the box office. So far the film has reportedly earned 9.50 crore in the Hindi belt. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut SLAMS Bollywood's 'pin drop SILENCE' over The Kashmir Files

#TheKashmirFiles is SENSATIONAL, biz more than doubles on Day 2… Registers 139.44% growth, HIGHEST EVER GROWTH [Day 2] *since 2020*... East, West, North, South, #BO is on ???… This film is UNSTOPPABLE… Fri 3.55 cr, Sat 8.50 cr. Total: ₹ 12.05 cr. #India biz... FANTASTIC! pic.twitter.com/GHS5RqP7dS — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 13, 2022

⭐️ Limited promotions

⭐️ Non-holiday release

⭐️ Mighty opponent [#RadheShyam]

⭐️ Limited screen count [Fri 630+]#TheKashmirFiles emerges triumphant, despite sooo many odds.

? #India screen count on Day 3 [Sun]: 2000

? Will cross *lifetime biz* of #TheTashkentFiles in *3 days*. pic.twitter.com/UF1uZb1gJX — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 13, 2022

#TheKashmirFiles highlights...

⭐ Emerges first choice of moviegoers, overtakes #RadheShyam #Hindi, #GangubaiKathiawadi, #TheBatman.

⭐ Screens and shows increased.

⭐ Morning shows - starting as early as 6.30 am - have commenced.

⭐ Unprecedented advance booking for Day 3 [Sun]. pic.twitter.com/sA9nKyaVMs — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 13, 2022

‘The Kashmir Files’ is directed by Vivek Agnihotri and is produced by Tej Narayan Agarwal, Abhishek Agarwal, and Vivek Agnihotri under the Zee Studios, IAmBuddha and Abhishek Agarwal Arts banners. The gripping drama is now out in theatres nationwide. Also Read - The Kapil Sharma Show: The Kashmir Files not given promotion opportunity draws flak; angry fans call for boycott