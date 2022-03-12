Radhe Shyam Box Office: Prabhas-Pooja Hegde starrer's Hindi version mints Rs 4.50 crore on Day 1, The Kashmir Files registers a good start

Check out the box office report of Radhe Shyam and The Kashmir files: Radhe Shyam aka Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer has minted lower than expectations whereas The Kashmir Files have braved the 'Prabhas storm'.