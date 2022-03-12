and starrer Radhe Shyam and 's The Kashmir Files were released yesterday. The two films are quite opposite. While one is a sci-fi romance drama set in a different era, the other is a drama based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits during the Kashmir Insurgency. And now box the collections of Radhe Shyam and The Kashmir Files are out. Radhe Shyam has minted about Rs 4.50 crore whereas The Kashmir Files have stood tall and minted Rs 3.25 crore. A box office report of Radhe Shyam has been dubbed 'disappointing' outside the south belts. Radhe Shyam was said to storm at the box office, however, it has not met the expectations, it seems. Radhe Shyam, it is said that has done very well down in the south. Also Read - South News Weekly Rewind: Radhe Shyam sets cash registers ringing, Samantha Ruth Prabhu returns her wedding saree, Bhavana recalls 2017 sexual assault case and more

The Kashmir Files which stars , , , and Chinmay Mandlekar to name a few braved the 'Prabhas storm' quite well. It was stated that the film might not be able to brave the Prabhas storm. As per a report in BOI, The Kashmir Files had a limited screen release. It is said about 700 screen release.

Our in-house critic Murtuza Iqbal gave The Kashmir Files 3 stars and wrote, "In 2020, a film named Shikara directed by was also based on the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus. While Chopra had decided to tell the story with a backdrop of a love story, Agnihotri has taken a different route. He has written and narrated the story in a dark and very hard-hitting manner. He takes us into a totally different world. There are scenes that will give you goosebumps and it will keep you on the edge of the seat."

For Radhe Shyam, our critic gave two and a half stars. In his review, he wrote, "Are actors, beautiful costumes, and a wonderful background score enough to make a good film? Well, no! The film’s screenplay and narration are the most important elements that make a film worth a watch, and that’s where Radhe Shyam falters. The first half of the movie is good in bits and parts, and the second half starts well, but things get ruined further. The hero, who in the whole film is just a normal guy-next-door, becomes a in the climax and performs stunts like he is pro at it. Also, why was this film named Radhe Shyam? There’s no Lord Krishna and Radha angle in it, nor the name of the characters are Radhe and Shyam."