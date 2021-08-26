Let's face it: Nobody is more responsible for a movie's success, be it commercially or critically, that its Director. For some reason, actors get more credit that their Directors when films do well, especially in India, but unless an average, or in a rare instance, a truly bad movie has succeeded in cinema halls (they'll definitely not be drawing any glowing reviews though) on the star power of its lead actor(s) alone, the maximum credit for a film working should always go to its Director – even more than that of the scriptwriter or editor because the Director is who brings it all together and takes the final call.

In an industry where Directors don't know where their next hit will come from, they've been a handful of filmmakers with the Midas touch, many of whom became or have become so popular their movies have or can draw massive box office numbers on their reputation alone sans the need of any superstar.