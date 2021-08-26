Rajkumar Hirani, Rohit Shetty, Manmohan Desai and other Bollywood Directors with the best hit ratios at the box office

In an industry where Directors don't know where their next hit will come from, they've been a handful of filmmakers with the Midas touch, many of whom became or have become so popular their movies have or can draw massive box office numbers on their reputation alone sans the need of any superstar