Laal Singh Chaddha has taken the lowest opening in years for an Akshay Kumar movie at the box office, yes even lower than Samrat Prithviraj. The advance booking was not promising to begin and the lack of interest has showed. The Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar starrer barely saw a 12-15% occupancy throughout the country in the morning, which was lower than the already low expectations, sending both the trade and film industry in shock and it hardly improved till evening. Now, the shock has worsened as Raksha Bandhan has opened at the lowest end of trade predictions prior to release, collection just ₹8 crore nett on day 1 at the box office. Also Read - Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection: Exhibitors of Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan film SLASH 1300 shows due to lack of audience; 'disastrous scenario' worries trade

Raksha Bandhan performs poorly everywhere except here...

Barring Gujarat, Saurashtra, CI and Rajasthan, Raksha Bandhan performed poorly elsewhere and barely stayed afloat in other mass Hindi belts like UP, Bihar, MP. In the metros and other tier 1 centres, it was almost a non-starter. If the Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar starrer has any hope of even breaking even, it needs miraculous jumps beginning today over the remainder of the extended 5-day weekend, but that looks extremely unlikely at this point. The only redeeming factor here is that the movie has performed slightly better than Laal Singh Chaddha in a couple of mass areas, but the latter itself is quite poor, so that's nothing to write home about. Also Read - Raksha Bandhan 2022: Kareena Kapoor Khan's sons Taimur and Jeh Ali Khan twin as they celebrate rakhi with cousin Inaaya Naumi Kemmu

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1

On the other hand, Laal Singh Chaddha has also taken a very low start, collecting just ₹12 crore nett on day 1 at the box office, intensifying the shock of both the trade and film industry.Delhi, NCR and East Punjab regions performed better, but even in these territories, the collections are nothing to feel proud of. Besides these places, the and Kareena Kapoor starrer is extremely poor in all mass circuits, including UP, Bihar, CI, Gujarat and Rajasthan. Also Read - Raksha Bandhan to Laal Singh Chaddha; amazing movies lineup for you this weekend