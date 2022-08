Akshay Kumar had earlier taken to his official Instagram handle to share a teaser video of his upcoming movie, Raksha Bandhan, along with the caption: “Bringing you all a story of the purest form of bond that will remind you of yours! #RakshaBandhan releasing in cinemas on 11th August, 2022. #ReturnToFeelings #RakshaBandhan11August .” So, how much is Akshay Kumar set to open at the box office, and how will it fare in front of Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor starrer Laal Singh Chaddha with the audience? Also Read - Raksha Bandhan 2022: Bollywood stars who are more successful than their brothers and sisters

Raksha Bandhan box office day 1 prediction

BollywoodLife got in touch with renowned film exhibitor and distributor Akshaye Rathi, who opines, "It's a word-of-mouth film in genre, not a commercial masala entertainer. So, it'll purely have its box office run on the merit of its content, and thankfully, revolves around a premise that's very universal in appeal – the story of India through the story of a person can potentially touch the hearts of a lot of people all over the country. I think, Raksha Bandhan will possibly open in the ₹8-10crore nett range, and after that it'll be based on its merit. There's Raksha Bandhan (the festival), Independence Day, the whole weekend, and these factors can really augment the business."

We also contacted well-known exhibitor and trade expert Vishek Chauhan, who had a sterner view to the opening prospect of the Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar starrer. "The advance is very slow. The trailer and songs were well received and there's no outdated vibe to it like some in the media are claiming. However, the problem is that dramas as a genre has migrated to OTT and both Raksha Bandhan and Laal Singh Chaddha are not looking like a good time on the big screen and can be enjoyed at home, too. It should open equally in both single screens and multiplexes, but the opening won't be more than ₹8-10crore nett."

Raksha Bandhan vs Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection

Vishek Chauhan added, "Raksha Bandhan holds wider appeal than the Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor starrer, but both have not taken good advances across the board having opened bookings since Friday. If together, both movies collect about ₹25 crore nett on a holiday, it's disgraceful."

Raksha Bandhan releases in theatres worldwide on 11th August.