Raksha Bandhan took the lowest opening in years for an Akshay Kumar movie at the box office. The advance booking was not promising to begin and the lack of interest showed from the morning shows itself. The Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar starrer has sent shock waves across the trade and film industry and the second day collections will only intensify said shock waves. Raksha Bandhan opened at the lowest end of trade predictions prior to release, collection just ₹8.10 crore nett on day 1 at the box office, a holiday, and the collections have dropped by 23% on day 2, Friday, which, despite being a normal working day, needed a jump. Also Read - BTS: Jungkook's vampire pic gets a shout-out from Twilight team; ARMY wonders if Jungkook Cullen is coming

Raksha Bandhan box office collection day 2

Raksha Bandhan dropped further to collect just ₹6.20 crore nett on day 2, bringing its total so far to a paltry ₹14.30 crore nett, setting alarm bells ringing everywhere. The movie continues to remain abysmally low in metros and high-end multiplexes, and it's only single screens that's driving the business, and that, too, only in a few territories. The only slight solace the film can take from this is that it's closing the gap with Laal Singh Chaddha, which fell far more drastically on its second day. The 2-day total of Laal Singh Chaddha stands at ₹19.50 crore nett. Also Read - Laal Singh Chaddha: Is Christmas the only Lucky date for Aamir Khan's films? Find out here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

Raksha Bandhan performs poorly everywhere except here...

Barring Gujarat, Saurashtra, CI and Rajasthan, Raksha Bandhan performed poorly elsewhere on day 1 and barely stayed afloat in other mass Hindi belts like UP, Bihar, MP. In the metros and other tier 1 centres, it was almost a non-starter. If the Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar starrer had any hope of even breaking even, it needed to pick up, especially in metros, which unfortunately remained flat, and, more disturbingly, the film has fallen in the interiors, too. Miraculous growth is now needed over the rest of the extended 5-day weekend. Also Read - Independence Day 2022: Akshay Kumar in Airlift to Hrithik Roshan in Lakshya; these stars gave top performances in patriotic films [Watch Video]