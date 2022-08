Raksha Bandhan took the lowest opening in years for an Akshay Kumar movie at the box office. The advance booking was not promising to begin and the lack of interest showed from the morning shows itself. The Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar starrer has sent shock waves across the trade and film industry and the second day collections will only intensify said shock waves. Raksha Bandhan opened at the lowest end of trade predictions prior to release, collection just ₹8 crore nett on day 1 at the box office, a holiday, and our trade sources reveal that collections have dropped by 20% on day 2, Friday, which, despite being a normal working day, needed a jump. Also Read - Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 2 prediction: Aamir Khan starrer drops by 30% from day 1; some shows going empty

Raksha Bandhan box office collection day 2 prediction

Raksha Bandhan box office collection day 2 prediction

There's no euphemistic way to put this: Raksha Bandhan is another Bollywood movie, starring a big superstar, which has the trade reeling, but it was expected given the lack of interest with the masses and youth pre-release. Nevertheless, the scope for improvement that everybody was hoping for against hope has not come on the second day, with the box office collection expected to be in ₹6.5-7 crore nett range, with a very slim chance of matching day 1 numbers only if the evening and night shows drastically pick up.

Raksha Bandhan performs poorly everywhere except here...

Barring Gujarat, Saurashtra, CI and Rajasthan, Raksha Bandhan performed poorly elsewhere on day 1 and barely stayed afloat in other mass Hindi belts like UP, Bihar, MP. In the metros and other tier 1 centres, it was almost a non-starter. If the Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar starrer had any hope of even breaking even, it needed to pick up, especially in metros, which unfortunately remained flat, and, more disturbingly, the film has fallen in the interiors, too. Miraculous growth is now needed over the rest of the extended 5-day weekend.