Give how the advance booking had proceeded, both the trade and film industry didn't seem too optimistic of the Ram Setu box office collection going into Diwali, but Ram Setu has managed to spring a major surprise at the box office, as the film has blown away all expectation in mass belts. The numbers for the Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha starrer are pretty decent in A centres, too, but it's mass belts that have really driven the collections, giving the trade something to cheer about, especially with a long Diwali weekend in the offing.

Ram Setu box office collection day 1 driven by mass belts

As per early estimates in the trade and our tracking of the box office, it looks like Ram Setu is set to open at ₹15-16 crore nett, and could even go a little higher once the finial number come in. From the morning shows itself, the movie sprang a huge surprise, registering an all-India occupancy of 30-35%, which, as mentioned before, was not expected given the state of advance booking. Several shows of the Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha starrer ran housefull in UP, MP, Bihar, Gujarat and Rajasthan from noon onward while big-city multiplexes were decent throughout the day.

Ram Setu takes second best opening for Bollywood in 2022

The Ram Setu box office collection day 1 pegs it as the second best opener of 2022, way below , which has collected ₹36 crore nett, but just ahead of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which had collected ₹14.11 crore nett. In fact, in a territory like CI, the film has collected even more than Brahmastra – inconceivable up until yesterday morning. With a huge 5-day weekend for Diwali, the Abhishek Sharma directorial can be expected to put up a very goood first weekend collection and again give the Hindi film industry reason to smile after Brahmastra, but, provided, the word-of-mouth remains good.