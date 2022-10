It wouldn't be wrong to say that and starrer broke Bollywood's dry spell at the box office. Now is set to release his upcoming film Ram Setu, which will clash with 's film Thank God. While both films are backed by big Bollywood stars, it is to see which film will set the cash registers ringing.

After , Akshay Kumar is yet to deliver a big hit. His last films such as Bachchhan Paandey, Samrat Prithviraj and Raksha Bandhan couldn't hit the right chords with the audience. The movies did average business at the ticket window, which incurred losses to the makers.

Meanwhile, Ram Setu has also received criticism from the audience ever since the film's poster, teaser and trailer were released. Many people alleged that the film has lifted several scenes from different Hollywood movies and also slammed the poor VFX.

Ajay Devgn, on the other hand, has been a part of big budget movies such as RRR and Gangubai Kathiawadi which went on to become a hit. Though his Runway 34 performed below expectations, Ajay has kept the audience guessing with the trailer release of Drishyam 2.

Looking at the ongoing buzz, there might be a possibility that Ajay might have the upper hand at the box office compared to Akshay. But since both movies are releasing on Diwali festival, audience may treat both the films with equal amount of love and spend some good time with family in theatres. Both actors have started their career together and have a massive fan following. So it is expected from Ram Setu and Thank God to do a good business on the festival of lights.