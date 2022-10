Two films made it to the theatres today. Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha starrer Ram Setu released in the theatres and it is facing competition from Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh starrer Thank God. Given that Bollywood films have suffered at the box office over the past few months, everyone has their eyes on these two films clashing at the box office. Given that it Diwali holidays are going on, the makers are expecting a good opening for their films. But will they get it?

Who will win this box office war?

Going by the box office collection forecast shared by Ormax media, it appears that , -starrer will overpower and Sidharth Malhotra's film. The prediction says that the Hindi version of Ram Setu will collect approximately Rs 17.6 core on its first day. On the other hand, Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra's film will collect Rs 12.4 crore on its day 1 at the box office. The advance bookings of both films reportedly received a very lukewarm response and now everything depends on the spot bookings and word of mouth for the films.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ormax Media (@ormaxmedia)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ormax Media (@ormaxmedia)

While Ram Setu may overpower Thank God at the box office on day 1, on social media, netizens appear to be more in favour of Sidharth Malhotra and Ajay Devgn's movie. While today and tomorrow are still considered to be Diwali holidays, the films will test waters only on Thursday.

Ram Setu is directed by Abhishek Sharma and its interesting storyplot has managed to get thumbs up from the audience. Thank God is helmed by . Both the films suffered a fair share of controversies before the release. Watch this space for more updates.