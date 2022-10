Among the two Bollywood releases this Diwali, Ram Setu has clearly sailed past Thank God at the box office on day 3. The Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha starrer as well as the Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh starrer again saw drops on day 3, just as day 2, but the Ram Setu box office collection day 3 fell by 25% while the Thank God box office collection day 3 fell by 30%, after its already lukewarm start as opposed to the far better Ram Setu box office collection opening. Both films' business are bring driven by mass belts, but even here the Thank God box office collection is lagging behind.

Ram Setu box office collection day 2 again driven by mass belts

As per early entertainment news estimates in the trade and our tracking of the box office, it looks like Ram Setu has collected ₹11.40 crore nett on day 2, which is a pretty good hold. In fact, in some territories like UP and Gujarat, the Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha starrer saw no drop at all while in most other mass pockets, the drop was no more than 10%. The bigger A centres, especially their high-end multiplexes saw bigger drops, but the mass belts more than compensated for them. The 2-day Ram Setu box office collection stands at around ₹26.65 crore nett.

Ram Setu teaser

Ram Setu takes second best opening for Bollywood in 2022

The Ram Setu box office collection day 1 pegged it as the second best opener of 2022, way below Brahmastra, which had collected ₹36 crore nett, but just ahead of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which had collected ₹14.11 crore nett. With a long Diwali weekend in the offing, the Abhishek Sharma directorial can be expected to put a number that should set it on the path to a 'clean hit' verdict.