Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif and more Bollywood actors who bounced back with box office hits after disastrous debuts – will Aayush Sharma follow suit with Antim?

It's no secret that Aayush Sharma's Loveyatri was a washout in cinema halls. He also wasn't the only debutant who's first film was a box-office dud. However, only a handful have managed to bounce back strongly with their sophomore release itself.