Antim: The Final Truth, starring Aayush Sharma and Salman Khan, was launched the day before yesterday, 25th October, at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) amidst a huge event, where the media, and of course, Bhaijaan's fans, turned up with a vengeance. Also present were the film's leading lady, and Director . Thankfully, it seems like the Antim trailer had created just the necessary impact to provide the stimulant needed for both Salman Khan fans and the family audience in general to return to theatres in full force. And of that were to happen, then it'll be another addition to a rare club in Bollywood, where actors have bounced back strongly with their sophomore releases at the box office after disastrous debuts. Also Read - Before Antim - The Final Truth, Salman Khan DID NOT HAVE a heroine opposite him in THESE movies – view pics

It's no secret that Aayush Sharma's was a washout in cinema halls. He also wasn't the only debutant who's first film was a box-office dud. However, only a handful have managed to bounce back strongly with their second movie itself. Below is the list of Bollywood actors who did so along with a comparison between their maiden and sophomore release: Also Read - After BFF Kajol, Shah Rukh Khan’s bhai Salman Khan gets trolled for partying amid Aryan Khan drugs case

(Note: Only Hindi films of the actors are being considered.) Also Read - Before Antim, a look at Salman Khan's movies with his family and how they performed at the box office

Debut: (2007) - 20.92 crore nett - Disaster

Next Release: (2008) - 36.19 crore nett - Hit

Debut: Boom (2003) - 6.23 crore nett - Disaster

Next Release: Sarkar (2005) - 24.84 crore nett - Hit

Debut: (1969) - 0.50 crore nett - Flop

Next Release: Anand (1971) - 0.98 crore nett - Semi-Hit

Debut: Fugly (2014) - 12.28 crore nett - Flop

Next Release: M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016) - 133.04 crore nett - Hit

Debut: Biwi Ho To Aisi (1988) - 0.80 crore nett - Disaster

Next Release: (1989) - 14.00 crore nett - All-Time Blockbuster

Will Antim: The Final Truth follow in the above footsteps? Will it be available to emulate the resounding success of costar and brother-in-law Salman Khan's Maine Pyar Kiya? Fingers crossed...