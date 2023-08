Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh bowled over the audiences with their chemistry in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The film received immense love from the audiences and became one of the top grossers in Bollywood this year. The songs and dialogues from the film have gone viral on social media and the movie is being hailed as the ‘biggest family entertainer of the year.’ On Monday, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani added another feather to its cap.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani becomes the highest grossing Indian rom-com worldwide

Despite facing tough competition at the box office against new releases including Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2, Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 and Rajinikanth’s Jailer, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has managed to hold its ground and maintain a steady pace at the box office. Reportedly, the film has now emerged as the highest grossing Indian rom-com.

Watch: Alia Bhatt speaks in Bengali during Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani promotions

Trending Now

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has collected over Rs 300 crore worldwide and is expected to cross the Rs 350 crore mark globally during its lifetime. In India, the film has collected over Rs 140 crore.

Top 10 Highest Grossing Indian Rom-Coms

While Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani tops the list with a collection of over Rs 311 crore, the second spot has been taken by Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone-starrer Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (Rs 295.75 crore). Tanu Weds Manu Returns takes the third spot (Rs 243.50 crore), followed by Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar (Rs 196 crore), Badrinath Ki Dulhania (Rs 195 crore), Zero (Rs 191.50 crore), 2 States (Rs 173 crore), Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi (Rs 157.50 crore) and Jab Harry Met Sejal (Rs 148 crore).

Karan Johar’s Gratitude Note

After the film crossed the Rs 200 crore mark at the worldwide box office, Karan Johar took to his Instagram account to post a gratitude note for the entire cast and crew of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. “Warning: Long emo post ahead!! Prior to the release of this film, I felt that at any point of time I would need an IV drip and was near collapse!! The question I asked myself was - is it the long 7 year gap? Or the anxiety built over the last 3 years. Or the fact that we live in an ambiguous box office time. Whatever the real reason is - I was a bonafide mess! But the Friday, 28th of July, I felt nothing but gratitude, validation and sheer joy. This film is truly a product of team energy & love,” read an excerpt from his post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles, with Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan in pivotal roles.