Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh has received positive responses from audiences and critics alike. The film directed by Karan Johar released this Friday 28th July 2023 is performing amazingly at the box office. The family entertainer opened with an average collection of Rs 11.10 crore and has made a big jump on the weekend. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani box office collection makes an impressive business with the closing of its first weekend.

Fans are showing love for the film and have been comparing it with the OG Bollywood movies that Karan Johar is famous for. Many have stated that it is a return of the 90s 2000s era with a modern twist. Talking about its box office collection RARKPK had an average start but it buckled up in the following weekend days. On Friday the movies's opening collection was Rs 11.10 crore and 2nd day's collection is recorded as Rs 16.05 crore. On the third day which was Sunday, the film minted Rs 19 crore according to Sacnilk.com. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani box office collection day 3 had a good hold at the earning.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani concluded the weekend collection with flying colours. Karan Johar's directorial box office collection now stands at Rs 46 crore. This was the end of the first weekend and now all eyes are on the Monday's collection. The film did perform well on the weekend but it is now wondered if it will pass the Monday test. The movie has fared in metro cities which has reportedly contributed 63 percent to the earnings so far. The movie is expected to earn Rs 6 crore only in the North on Monday.

The film directed by Karan Johar is a family entertainer with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt playing the lead characters. In this romance drama, both Rocky and Rani are opposites and fall in love with each other. RARKPK also stars senior actors Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, and Dharmendra in pivotal roles. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani released on the 28th is now screening in all theaters near you.