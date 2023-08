Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani which stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead released this past Friday, that is 28th July 2023. The Karan Johar movie is winning hearts at the box office. The romance drama film might not have been registering expected collections and growth but it is still doing an amazing business. And now, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has passed the Monday test with flying colours. Yes, you read that right. Let's check out the box office collections of the Alia and Ranveer starrer below: Also Read - Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Alia Bhatt pens thank you note for fans following positive response, ‘eternally grateful’

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani day 4 box office collections

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh movie has done a good business on Monday too. The film has entered the Rs 50 crore mark at the box office. Yes, that's right it has minted Rs 7.02 crores on the fourth day of its release. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani box office collections till now stand to be Rs 52.92 crores nett. That's great for a working day business. On its opening day, Rocky Aur Rani Kii rem Kahaani did a business of Rs 11.10 crores, On day 2, it minted Rs 16.05 and on day 3 it minted Rs 18.75 crores. The three-day business collections in India were about Rs 45.90 crores. And it is growing. Also Read - Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani box office collection: Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh new movie soars on day 2

Check out the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani box office report post here:

Rocky Aur Rani and the maker react

Ali Bhatt took to her social media handle and shared a picture of herself, Ranveer Singh and Karan Johar. It is a cosy picture in which we see Karan hugging Ranveer and Alia. It seems like a picture from their home party. Alia wrote, "Love hain toh sab hain!!! From the bottom of our hearts .. thank you for all the love.. eternally grateful! Love, Rocky, Rani and our maker of this Kahaani." Check out the post here: Also Read - Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani box office: Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh film to have a double-digit opening?

The whole of Bollywood is going gaga over Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. From Abhishek Bachchan Anurag Kashyap to Malaika Arora Katrina Kaif and more, everyone has been singing praises for the newly released movie. The film also stars Jaya Bachchan Dharmendra , Kshitee Jog, Anjali Anand, Aamir Bashir and more celebs in key roles. Shabana and Dharmendra kissed onscreen in the movie and it grabbed a lot of attention in the media. Karan recently reacted to the same, saying that there were no questions asked and the two veterans were absolutely fine with it.