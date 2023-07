Karan Johar directed new movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is entertaining fans. It has Alia Bhatt playing Rani and Ranveer Singh as Rocky in a love story drama that showcases differences in cultures in India, breaks stereotypes and more. And after a decent opening on day 1 at the movies, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani day 2 box office collections are out. And the movie has seen some growth though not that great on the first Saturday. Also Read - Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani box office: Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh film to have a double-digit opening?

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani day 2 box office collections

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer new movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is minting money as you read this. The film earned Rs 16.05 crores on its first Saturday run. The 2 day collections of the movie now stand to be Rs 27.15 crores, nett box office. That's more than 30 percent growth in the collections. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani earned Rs 11.10 crores on the first day. Dharma Productions shared the number on their official Instagram handle. Kamal R Khan had praised Karan Johar for sharing real numbers rather than fake ones while taking a jibe at Ajay Devgn.

Check out the box office report of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani here:

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani wins at the international box office

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has been earning well though it might not be as per the expectations of many. And the next two days are extremely crucial for the movie. It's Sunday today and there are high chances of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani might see more footfalls. While there are netizens calling out the film, the movie might cash in on word of mouth which is spreading rather fast.

The Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer movie is placed third on the list in the North American market. It is placed 3rd on the list, right behind Pathaan and Ponniyin Selvan 2. It has beat Adipurush, Waltair Veerayya, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and more. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra playing key roles with other supporting cast members.

DharmaP Productions has backed Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani with Viacom18 Studios. It has been getting rave reviews from celebs as it is. From Anurag Kashyap to Janhvi Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Neetu Kapoor and more celebs have only good things to say about Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Kangana Ranaut, on the other hand, has slammed the movie and shamed Karan for wasting so much money in copying his vintage work.