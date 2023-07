Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani which did not get a great response for the trailer is doing well at the box office. It has made Rs 11.10 crores on day one in the domestic market. Now, the film is doing really well in North America. It is not at all unexpected as Karan Johar has a loyal fan base in the NRI audience. The movie is being liked for the terrific chemistry of Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, funny dialogues, good music and superb production. Karan Johar has shown that he still knows the nerve of the audience. It is the typical mindless flossy entertainer that crowds were craving for. Also Read - Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Dharmendra opens up on fan reactions to his onscreen kiss with Shabana Azmi; says 'The last time I...'

The film has got the third best opening after Pathaan and Ponniyin Selvan. Pathaan got a starting day figure of USD 1.48 million while Ponniyin Selvan was USD one million. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is on the third place.

Box office trends of RARKPK

As per Box Office India, the film is showing good growth on day two. It seems the movie can make Rs 15 to 16 crores which is the best for a movie after the pandemic. It is trending better than Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor's film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. The Delhi audience has loved the film. It is also doing well in Mumbai, Kolkata and Bangalore.

The music of the film has not been appreciated as much as ones of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and his other movies. But people are liking Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Tota Roy Chowdhury and other actors. The budget of the movie is Rs 178 crores plus. The film needs to do well in the smaller markets to recover its money.