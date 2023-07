Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh have returned to the big screens with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The Karan Johar-directed movie is a romance drama film that tells a love story between a Delhi boy and a Bengali girl. Alia and Ranveer have palpable chemistry in the movie. Well, the Friday collections are out and it has done better than Barbie but not as compared to Oppenheimer. Let's have a look at the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani box office collection day 1 here:

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani box office collections day 1

If entertainment news portals and box office report portals are anything to go by, then Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh has opened to a decent business. The first-day collections of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani are said to be about Rs 11.10 crores nett, as per Sacnilk, a trade website. Yes, you read that right. As compared to Barbie, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has done very good business. However, it could not beat the day-one collections of Oppenheimer. As per Bollywood Hungama, Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling starrer made Rs 4.50 crores whereas the Christopher Nolan film made a business of Rs 14.50 crores.

Barbie Week 1 Box Office Collection, Oppenheimer Box Office Collection week 1

It's been a week since Barbenheimer, which is a popular amalgamation of Barbie and Oppenheimer, released in Indian cinema halls. The nett collections of Barbi and Oppenheimer of week 1 is out. Ramesh Bala tweeted out revealing Cillian Murphy's movie earned Rs 72 crores whereas Barbie earned only Rs 26 crores. Check out Ramesh Bala's tweet here:

Trending Now

India ?? Box office: 1st week : Nett 1. #Oppenheimer - ₹ 72 Crs 2. #BarbieMovie - ₹ 26 Crs — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) July 29, 2023

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani movie review

Karan Johar is getting rave reviews from the audience and critics. Everyone is lauding Karan Johar for his comeback after 7 years. He last directed Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma starrer Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Alia and Ranveer have also worked together after 4 years. The magic is seen on-screen with their sizzling chemistry. The film has Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan and Dharmendra in supporting cast with Churni Ganguly, Tota Roy Choudhary, Kshitee Jog, Aamir Bashir and Anjali Anand playing key roles as well. TV stars Sriti Jha, Arjit Taneja, Shraddha Arya, Arjun Bijlani, Bharti and Harsh Limbachiyaa have made a cameo appearance in the film.