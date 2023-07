Karan Johar, after a 7-year-long hiatus, has made a theatrical comeback with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Headlined by Alia Bhatt, and Ranveer Singh, the romantic comedy, premiered today, July 28. The film promises to be an ode to quintessential 90s Bollywood, packed with romance, songs, stunning locations, and a family drama at the helm. With RARKPK already in the theaters, it is now time to see how the film fares in terms of its early box office collections. If reports are to be believed, the Karan Johar directorial is expected to garner above Rs 10 crore on its opening day in India. Also Read - Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani box office: Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh film to have a double-digit opening?

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is expected to rake up Rs 12 crore in India on its first day of release. The report added that RARKPK registered a 12 percent occupancy for the morning shows and 15 percent for the afternoon shows, in the Hindi market. Keeping this position into consideration, the film stands on stable ground, which is neither extraordinary nor below par when compared with other Hindi-language romantic dramas. In fact, with the ongoing craze surrounding Oppenheimer and Barbie, predictions indicate that Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has made a place in the hearts of the Indian audience. Also Read - Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Alia Bhatt reacts to censor board changes, ‘the final cut is…’

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala predicts that Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani might amass somewhere between “Rs 12-15 crores" on its opening day, reports India Today. And what might come as a sigh of relief to RARKPK makers, he expects the numbers to rise in the coming weekend. “On the weekend, we can expect something between Rs 40-45 crore. It depends on word of mouth. If it is good, it will go up to Rs 45 crore. Ramesh Bala concluded by saying the Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt-starrer has the potential to mint about Rs 200 crore worldwide. Also Read - Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani song What Jhumka: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt number will make everyone do a thumka this wedding season

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’s advance bookings opened on July 24. Reportedly, by the following day, some of the leading cinema chains in India sold close to 90,000 tickets. Apart from the lead cast, RARKPK also stars veteran Bollywood celebrities, including Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan.