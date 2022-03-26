Director S.S. Rajamouli's eagerly awaited epic, RRR, starring Jr. NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in an extended cameo, was delayed for the umpteenth time after earlier announcing that it would arrive in January, owing to a new set of theatrical restrictions, arising from the threat posed by the Omicron variant of COVID-19 and the effect it might have had on the movie's box office collection. Well, now the movie has finally released, with theatres all over the country returning to normalcy, including 100% occupancy and night shows, too, operating as before. Well, if you're among those who've already watched RRR on day 1 or are eagerly looking forward to it, then its box office opening is sure to send your excitement through the roof. Also Read - Oscars 2022: When and where to watch the 94th Academy Awards, hosts, performances, nominations – here's all you need to know

Andhra Pradesh + Telangana: ₹110 crore gross / ₹75 crore share

Karnataka: ₹16 crore gross / ₹8.80 crore share

Tamil Nadu: ₹10 crore gross / ₹5.50 crore share

Kerala: ₹4 crore gross / ₹1.50 crore share

Rest of India: ₹25.50 crore gross / ₹12.10 crore share

India Total: ₹165.50 crore gross / ₹110.90 crore share

Overseas: ₹70 crore gross

Worldwide Total: ₹235.50 crore gross

In doing so, SS Rajamouli's RRR has also claimed the record for the biggest ever in the history of Indian cinema. So, which all movies has the Jr NTR and Ram Charan starrer (with and in extended cameos) beaten to claim the top spot? Here's the new list of the top ten biggest openers of Indian cinema, including all languages (Note: only domestic and not overseas collections have been considered, owing to the difficulty to source overseas numbers, but, worldwide, too, RRR is Indian cinema's biggest opener)... Also Read - Heropanti 2 vs Runway 34 box office CLASH: Tiger Shroff FINALLY opens up on taking on the Ajay Devgn starrer; says, 'I can’t compare myself...'

RRR: ₹165.50 crore gross

Baahubali 2: ₹152 crore gross

Saaho: ₹100 crore gross

2.0: ₹70.30 crore gross

War: ₹53.30 crore nett

Thugs of Hindostan: ₹52.25 crore nett

Happy New Year: ₹44.97 crore nett

Bharat: ₹42.30 crore nett

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo: ₹40.35 crore nett

Baahubali: ₹50 crore gross

(Note: Nett figures have been taken for Bollywood movies and gross figures for South films as that's how the collections are reported.) Also Read - RRR: KRK rants against SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR and Ram Charan; calls director 'nakalchi' and actors 'bhalu', 'churan'

Let's now see where RRR lands in terms of the highest weekend, highest first week and biggest lifetime grossers of Indian cinema.