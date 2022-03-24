Director S.S. Rajamouli's eagerly awaited epic, RRR, starring Jr. NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in an extended cameo, was delayed for the umpteenth time after earlier announcing that it would arrive in January, owing to a new set of theatrical restrictions, arising from the threat posed by the Omicron variant of COVID-19 and the effect it might have had on the movie's box office collection. Well, now the movie is finally releasing on 25th March, with theatres all over the country returning to normalcy, including 100% occupancy and night shows, too, operating as before. Well, if you're among those who can't hold your excitement for Rajamouli's pan-India monster any longer, then we've got a special treat for you courtesy some RRR box office predictions... Also Read - The Archies: Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda's 'LOOK' leaked from the sets of film with Zoya Akhtar - view pics

After speaking to certain reputed trade sources, BollywoodLife has learned in good faith that RRR has every chance of just about touching ₹100 crore nett on day one, and there's no doubt that it'll end up as the second highest opener of all time in Indian cinema after Baahubali 2 even if it falls short of the 100-crore nett mark. What's more it's also set to break the all-time territory records in both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Check out the territory-wise, opening-day breakup expected from the Jr. NTR, Ram Charan, and starrer below:

Andhra Prades/Telangana: ₹50-55 crore nett

North: ₹15 crore nett

Karnataka: ₹10 crore nett

Tamil Nadu: ₹8-10 crore nett

Kerala: ₹7-10 crore nett

Total Opening: ₹90-100 crore nett

Clearing the air on the screen count division between Attack and the SS Rajamouli directorial, said at the Attack trailer launch, “Y'all won't believe it, but I spoke to Jayanti bhai ( , whos' distributing both movies in the Hindi belt) just as we were entering the venue here (for the Attack trailer launch) and I was assured that we'll get a certain number of screens for Attack. I have a lot of respect for Rajamouli sir, with all that he achieved with Baahubali, and hope that RRR is a big hit. But, we also have a lot of respect for ourselves and our film and we've made a very good film. And we want out film to also do very well (at the box office),” after which Gada chipped in with, “Every film has its own destiny and journey. RRR and Attack both will do very well, wait and watch.”

RRR is produced by DVV Entertainments, and distributed by Lyca Productions in the Tamil and Telugu belts, whereas Pen Studios and KVN Productions have purchased the distribution rights for North India and Karnataka. Directed by Lakshya Raj Anand, Attack also stars , , , and marks yesteryear actor 's return to the big screen after a gap of 4-5 years.