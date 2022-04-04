Director S.S. Rajamouli's eagerly awaited epic, RRR, starring Jr. NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in an extended cameo, already smashed several box office records on day 1 itself, going past Baahubali 2 as the biggest opener ever in the history of Indian cinema both in India and worldwide – SS Rajamouli, thus competing with himself. After registering a collection of ₹228.50 crore gross on its opening day, and breaking multiple records in the process, RRR held exceedingly well over the rest of week 1 and then magnificentally grew again in its second weekend. Also Read - Bharti Singh's pictures with newborn baby from hospital go viral; here's a fact check

SS Rajamouli is now a Director who's competing with himself at least in the Indian market, as the speed at which the Jr NTR and Ram Charan starrer (with and in extended cameos) is travelling, it'll definitely challenge the filmmaker's own ultimate all-time blockbuster, Baahubali: The Conclusion in its sights after having already overtaken the lifetime collection of Baahubali: The Beginning in week 1 itself. What's more, the Hindi belt has contributed fantastically to RRR's box office collection, now standing at a staggering ₹184.59 crore nett after 10 days, having totally decimated starrer Attack, which had opened the day before yesterday, on RRR's second Friday.

Check out RRR's day-wise box-office collection in the Hindi belt below:

Day 1 (Friday): ₹20.07 crore nett

Day 2 (Saturday): ₹24 crore nett

Day 3 (Sunday): ₹31.50 crore nett

Day 4 (Monday): ₹17 crore nett

Day 5 (Tuesday): ₹15.02 crore nett

Day 6 (Wednesday): ₹13 crore nett

Day 7 (Thursday): ₹12 crore nett

Day 8 (Second Friday): ₹13.50 crore nett

Day 9 (Second Saturday): ₹18 crore nett

Day 10 (Second Sunday): ₹20.50 crore gross

Total (Hindi): ₹184.59 crore nett

Also, take a look at RRR's worldwide box-office over week 1 here...

Day 1 (Friday): ₹228.50 crore gross

Day 2 (Saturday): ₹108.50 crore gross

Day 3 (Sunday): ₹135 crore gross

Day 4 (Monday): ₹70 crore gross

Day 5 (Tuesday): ₹58 crore gross

Day 6 (Wednesday): ₹52 crore gross

Day 7 (Thursday): ₹47 crore gross

Day 8 (Second Friday): ₹40 crore gross

Day 9 (Second Saturday): ₹65 crore gross

Day 10 (Second Sunday): ₹78 crore gross

Total (Worldwide): ₹882 crore gross

RRR benefited big time from the national holiday in most parts of the country on Saturday, plus the start of the second weekend, which saw it take a massive jump all over. However, it's Sunday's collection clearly shows how well the film is still tracking. No two ways to look at it: Rajamouli has delivered three historic blockbusters in a row for Indian cinema with Baahubali, Baahubali 2 and RRR.