RRR box office collection day 17: Jr NTR, Ram Charan movie overtakes Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Secret Superstar; stands third on all time grossers

RRR is inching closer to a Rs. 1000 gross worldwide. In the process, the SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR, Ram Charan juggernaut has zoomed past Salman Khan starrer Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Aamir Khan starrer Secret Superstar.