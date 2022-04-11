Director S.S. Rajamouli's eagerly awaited epic, RRR, starring Jr. NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in an extended cameo, already smashed several box office records on day 1 itself, going past Baahubali 2 as the biggest opener ever in the history of Indian cinema both in India and worldwide – SS Rajamouli, thus competing with himself. After registering a collection of ₹228.50 crore gross on its opening day, and breaking multiple records in the process, RRR held exceedingly well over the rest of week 1, then magnificentally grew again in its second weekend, followed by more strong holds over the rest of week 2, and subsequently, the third weekend. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding: Will Sanju star be a good husband? Groom's mother Neetu Singh spills the beans

SS Rajamouli is now a Director who's competing with himself at least in the Indian market, as the speed at which the Jr NTR and Ram Charan starrer (with and in extended cameos) is travelling, it'll definitely challenge the filmmaker's own ultimate all-time blockbuster, Baahubali: The Conclusion in its sights after having already overtaken the lifetime collection of Baahubali: The Beginning in week 1 itself. RRR has now surpassed Salman Khan starrer Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Aamir Khan starrer Secret Superstar to claim the third spot on the list of all the worldwide grossers in Indian cinema, behind Dangal and Baahubali 2 in that order. Also Read - KGF 2 star Yash has the PERFECT answer to Salman Khan's question on why Hindi films don't work in the South [Exclusive]

Check out RRR's week-wise box-office collection below:

Week 1: ₹697 crore gross

Week 2: ₹258 crore gross

Weekend 3: ₹35 crore gross

Total (Worldwide): ₹990 crore gross

And take a look at where RRR stands among the all-time worldwide grossers of Indian cinema...

1.) Dangal: ₹2024 crore gross

2.) Baahubali 2: ₹1810 crore gross

3.) RRR: ₹990 crore gross

4.) Bajrangi Bhaijaan: ₹969 crore gross

5.) Secret Superstar: ₹967 crore gross

6.) PK: ₹854 crore gross

7.) 2.0: ₹800 crore gross

8.) Baahubali: ₹650 crore gross

9.) Sultan: ₹623 crore gross

10.) Sanju: ₹587 crore gross Also Read - Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor to make an official announcement about their wedding on THIS day [Exclusive]

No two ways to look at it: Rajamouli has delivered three historic blockbusters in a row for Indian cinema with Baahubali, Baahubali 2 and RRR. It'll likely finish third behind Dangal and Baahubali 2 with over ₹1100 crore.