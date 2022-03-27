Director S.S. Rajamouli's eagerly awaited epic, RRR, starring Jr. NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in an extended cameo, has finally released, and has already smashed several box office records on day 1 itself, going past Baahubali 2 as the biggest opener ever in the history of Indian cinema both in India and worldwide – SS Rajamouli, thus competing with himself. So, if you're among those who've already watched RRR or are eagerly looking forward to it, but just can’t contain your excitement either way or can't get enough of its box office dominance right out of the gate, then we’ve got great news for you as the movie has shows a marked spike in the Hindi belt after an already impressive start. Also Read - RRR: Ram Charan thanks fans for watching SS Rajamouli's RRR in theatres; says 'I accept this amazing birthday gift'

After registering a collection of ₹19.50 crore nett in its Hindi version alone, plus another ₹2 crore nett other languages in the North circuit, for a cumulative ₹21.50 crore nett in the entire Hindi belt, RRR has shown significant growth across Mumbai, Gujarat, UP, Bihar, Odisha, Delhi to rake in ₹25 crore nett on Saturday, day 2, from all its versions across the North, Central, Western and Eastern states. The jump is excellent, considering the high level at which the Rajamouli film began, and it now looks set for a massive weekend.

Coming back to its opening, check out how RRR has decimated the box office on day 1...

Andhra Pradesh + Telangana: ₹110 crore gross / ₹75 crore share

Karnataka: ₹16 crore gross / ₹8.80 crore share

Tamil Nadu: ₹10 crore gross / ₹5.50 crore share

Kerala: ₹4 crore gross / ₹1.50 crore share

Rest of India: ₹25.50 crore gross / ₹12.10 crore share

India Total: ₹165.50 crore gross / ₹110.90 crore share

Overseas: ₹70 crore gross

Worldwide Total: ₹235.50 crore gross

In doing so, SS Rajamouli's RRR has also claimed the record for the biggest ever in the history of Indian cinema. So, which all movies has the Jr NTR and Ram Charan starrer (with and in extended cameos) beaten to claim the top spot? Here's the new list of the top ten biggest openers of Indian cinema, including all languages (Note: only domestic and not overseas collections have been considered, owing to the difficulty to source overseas numbers, but, worldwide, too, RRR is Indian cinema's biggest opener)...

RRR: ₹165.50 crore gross

Baahubali 2: ₹152 crore gross

Saaho: ₹100 crore gross

2.0: ₹70.30 crore gross

War: ₹53.30 crore nett

Thugs of Hindostan: ₹52.25 crore nett

Happy New Year: ₹44.97 crore nett

Bharat: ₹42.30 crore nett

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo: ₹40.35 crore nett

Baahubali: ₹50 crore gross

(Note: Nett figures have been taken for Bollywood movies and gross figures for South films as that's how the collections are reported.)

Let's now see where RRR lands in terms of the highest weekend, highest first week and biggest lifetime grossers of Indian cinema.