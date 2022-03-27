Director S.S. Rajamouli's eagerly awaited epic, RRR, starring Jr. NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in an extended cameo, has finally released, and has already smashed several box office records on day 1 itself, going past Baahubali 2 as the biggest opener ever in the history of Indian cinema both in India and worldwide – SS Rajamouli, thus competing with himself. So, if you're among those who've already watched RRR or are eagerly looking forward to it, but just can’t contain your excitement either way, then we’ve got a special sneak peek for you by way of a prediction of how much the film is set to collect on day 2. Also Read - Trending South News Today: RRR smashes box office records on day 1, Nithiin's Macherla Niyojakavargam first look and more

Watch the BollywoodLife Awards 2022 NOW...

Coming back to its opening, check out how RRR has decimated the box office on day 1...

Andhra Pradesh + Telangana: ₹110 crore gross / ₹75 crore share

Karnataka: ₹16 crore gross / ₹8.80 crore share

Tamil Nadu: ₹10 crore gross / ₹5.50 crore share

Kerala: ₹4 crore gross / ₹1.50 crore share

Rest of India: ₹25.50 crore gross / ₹12.10 crore share

India Total: ₹165.50 crore gross / ₹110.90 crore share

Overseas: ₹70 crore gross

Worldwide Total: ₹235.50 crore gross

In doing so, SS Rajamouli's RRR has also claimed the record for the biggest ever in the history of Indian cinema. So, which all movies has the Jr NTR and Ram Charan starrer (with and in extended cameos) beaten to claim the top spot? Here's the new list of the top ten biggest openers of Indian cinema, including all languages (Note: only domestic and not overseas collections have been considered, owing to the difficulty to source overseas numbers, but, worldwide, too, RRR is Indian cinema's biggest opener)... Also Read - RRR box office collection day 1: Check out all the records that the SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR, Ram Charan film broke

RRR: ₹165.50 crore gross

Baahubali 2: ₹152 crore gross

Saaho: ₹100 crore gross

2.0: ₹70.30 crore gross

War: ₹53.30 crore nett

Thugs of Hindostan: ₹52.25 crore nett

Happy New Year: ₹44.97 crore nett

Bharat: ₹42.30 crore nett

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo: ₹40.35 crore nett

Baahubali: ₹50 crore gross

(Note: Nett figures have been taken for Bollywood movies and gross figures for South films as that's how the collections are reported.) Also Read - Baahubali, Kapoor family and more – 14 Guinness world records made by Indian movies and film stars

Let's now see where RRR lands in terms of the highest weekend, highest first week and biggest lifetime grossers of Indian cinema.