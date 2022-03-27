RRR box office collection day 2 Worldwide: SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR, Ram Charan movie 'ROARS' past 300-crore mark

The hold that RRR has exhibited on day 2 at the box office across all territories is fantastic, especially considering the high level at which the Rajamouli film began, and it's well on its way to be a monstrous blockbuster in all regions