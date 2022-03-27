Director S.S. Rajamouli's eagerly awaited epic, RRR, starring Jr. NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in an extended cameo, has finally released, and has already smashed several box office records on day 1 itself, going past Baahubali 2 as the biggest opener ever in the history of Indian cinema both in India and worldwide – SS Rajamouli, thus competing with himself. So, if you're among those who've already watched RRR or are eagerly looking forward to it, but just can’t contain your excitement either way or can't get enough of its box office dominance right out of the gate, then we’ve got great news for you as the movie has now shot past the 300-crore mark worldwide in 2 days flat. Also Read - Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s daughter Nysa Devgn stuns in a Manish Malhotra outfit; ‘Queen to be,’ say fans – view pic

After registering a collection of ₹228.50 crore gross on its opening day, RRR has held exceedingly well on day two to hit another century and haul in a gross of ₹108.50 crore, for a cumulative 2-day total gross of ₹337 crore. The massive drop from day 1 was expected as there's no way the movie can pull off 200-crore plus in a single day. Any which way you look at it, the collection thus far is fantastic, especially considering the high level at which the Rajamouli film began, and it's well on its way to be a monstrous blockbuster in all regions. Also Read - RRR box office collection day 2 Hindi: SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR, Ram Charan movie witnesses significant JUMP; set for MASSIVE weekend

Check out the day-wise box-office breakup of RRR below:

Day 1: ₹228.50 crore gross

Day 2: ₹108.50 crore gross

Total (Worldwide): ₹337 crore gross Also Read - RRR: Ram Charan thanks fans for watching SS Rajamouli's RRR in theatres; says 'I accept this amazing birthday gift'

SS Rajamouli's RRR has already claimed the record for the biggest ever in the history of Indian cinema. So, which all movies has the Jr NTR and Ram Charan starrer (with and in extended cameos) beaten to claim the top spot? Here's the new list of the top ten biggest openers of Indian cinema, including all languages (Note: only domestic and not overseas collections have been considered, owing to the difficulty to source overseas numbers, but, worldwide, too, RRR is Indian cinema's biggest opener)...

RRR: ₹163.50 crore gross

Baahubali 2: ₹152 crore gross

Saaho: ₹100 crore gross

2.0: ₹70.30 crore gross

War: ₹53.30 crore nett

Thugs of Hindostan: ₹52.25 crore nett

Happy New Year: ₹44.97 crore nett

Bharat: ₹42.30 crore nett

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo: ₹40.35 crore nett

Baahubali: ₹50 crore gross

(Note: Nett figures have been taken for Bollywood movies and gross figures for South films as that's how the collections are reported.)

Let's now see where RRR lands in terms of the highest weekend, highest first week and biggest lifetime grossers of Indian cinema.