RRR box office collection day 3 Worldwide: SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR, Ram Charan movie 'ROARS' past 450-crore mark

RRR has now hit a hattrick of centuries over its first weekend. The Rajamouli movie, starring Jr. NTR and Ram Charan, with Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in extended cameos, is well on its way to be a monstrous blockbuster in all regions.