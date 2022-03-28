Director S.S. Rajamouli's eagerly awaited epic, RRR, starring Jr. NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in an extended cameo, has finally released, and has already smashed several box office records on day 1 itself, going past Baahubali 2 as the biggest opener ever in the history of Indian cinema both in India and worldwide – SS Rajamouli, thus competing with himself. So, if you're among those who've already watched RRR or are eagerly looking forward to it, but just can’t contain your excitement either way or can't get enough of its box office dominance right out of the gate, then we’ve got great news for you as the movie has now shot past the 450-crore mark worldwide in 3 days flat. Also Read - RRR Box Office Collection: The film had earned Approximately Rs 223 crore on the first day of its release!

After registering a collection of ₹228.50 crore gross on its opening day, RRR has held exceedingly well on day two as per our trade sources to hit another century and haul in a gross of ₹108.50 crore, for a cumulative 2-day total gross of ₹337 crore. The massive drop from day 1 was expected as there's no way the movie can pull off 200-crore plus in a single day. And now, it has hit another century on day 3, to make it a hattrick of centuries over its first weekend. Grossing ₹135 crore on Sunday across the globe according to said trade sources, RRR now sits pretty with a mighty ₹472 crore gross worldwide after its first weekend.

Check out the day-wise box-office breakup of RRR below:

Day 1: ₹228.50 crore gross

Day 2: ₹108.50 crore gross

Day 3: ₹135 crore gross

Total (Worldwide): ₹472 crore gross

SS Rajamouli's RRR has already claimed the record for the biggest ever in the history of Indian cinema. Plus the holds thus far of the Jr NTR and Ram Charan starrer (with and in extended cameos) sstarrer is fantastic, especially considering the high level at which the film began. RRR is well on its way to be a monstrous blockbuster in all regions.