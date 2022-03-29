SS Rajamouli’s RRR starring , Jr NTR, , and released on 25th March 2022. The film took a roaring start at the box office and in three days collected Rs. 472 crore (gross) worldwide. Well, on its fourth day, the film was expected to do well, and early estimates of the movie are out now. Reportedly, RRR has collected around Rs. 60 crore (gross) and the Hindi version has collected Rs. 12-14 crore nett. The movie in four days has collected Rs. 530-535 (gross) worldwide which is quite good. Also Read - RRR: Salman Khan reacts to the stupendous success of Jr NTR, Ram Charan starrer; wonders why Bollywood films don't do so well in South

The Hindi version of RRR was expected to do better as SS Rajamouli’s last release Baahubali 2: The Conclusion had done exceptionally well at the box office. Well, currently one cannot predict the lifetime collection of RRR (Hindi), but it looks difficult for the film to cross the lifetime collection of Baahubali 2 (Hindi). Also Read - RRR: SS Rajamouli, producers and Jr NTR-Ram Charan fans abroad seething mad at Hollywood press for THIS reason [EXCLUSIVE]

As RRR took a good opening at the box office, Rajamouli took to Twitter to thank everyone. The filmmaker tweeted, “Thanks to EVERRRYONE for your thunderous applause for #RRRMovie. Overwhelmed.” Also Read - Tuesday Trivia: Did you know Jersey actor Shahid Kapoor rejected THIS iconic film which was eventually done by Ranbir Kapoor?

Thanks to EVERRRYONE for your thunderous applause for #RRRMovie. Overwhelmed ??? — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) March 26, 2022

Ram Charan, who celebrated his birthday 27th March, tweeted, "Thank you for the immense love & appreciation for SS Rajamouli garu`s RRR. My warmest thanks to each and everyone who has watched the film in theatres with great enthusiasm. I humbly accept this amazing birthday gift.”

While Ram Charan had earlier made his Bollywood debut with , RRR is Jr NTR’s first pan-India movie. Both the actors have impressed one and all with their performance in the movie, Alia and Ajay have cameos in the film, and they are good in their respective roles.