SS Rajamouli's RRR was expected to take the box office by storm, and that surely happened. The and Jr NTR starrer collected Rs. 257.15 crore at the box office worldwide on day 1. On day 2, the film collected Rs. 114.38 crore, and on Sunday, it collected Rs. 118.63 crore. The film passed the crucial Monday test and collected Rs. 72.80 crore, taking the four-day total to Rs. 562.96 crore worldwide. The movie surely needs to stay stable on weekdays, so the first week's numbers turn out to be fantastic.

Now, reportedly, as per the early estimates, RRR on its fifth day (Tuesday) has collected Rs. 50-55 crore (gross) worldwide, and the Hindi version of the movie collected Rs. 14-15 crore nett. So, as per the early estimates, the movie has collected around Rs. 610-615 crore (gross) worldwide in five days. Well, the Hindi version of RRR was expected to do better, but it has done decent business at the box office. With its fifth-day collection, the Hindi version of the film has entered the 100 crore club.

While earlier Ram Charan and Rajamouli had thanked fans on social media for the great response they have given to the film, yesterday (29th March) Jr NTR shared a note to thank everyone. He posted, "All of you heaped praises on RRR and showered us with love since the film's release. I would like to take a moment to thank everyone who made RRR, a landmark film in my career, possible. Thank you Jakkanna for inspiring me to give my best. You truly brought out the best in me and made me feel like water, versatile. You pushed me as an actor and made me mold into my character and all his layers with great ease and conviction. Charan, my brother, I can't imagine acting in RRR without you. No one else could have done justice to the role of Alluri Sitarama Raju. Not only RRR but Bheem would have been incomplete without you. Thank you for being the fire to my water."

The actor further praised , , and other cast and crew of the film. At the end he wrote, “Last but not least, I would like to thank my fans from the bottom of my heart. Your unconditional love and support fueled me to give my best even in the most challenging times of Covid-19. I promise to entertain you all with many more films…”