RRR box office collection day 6: Jr NTR-Ram Charan starrer witnesses dip on 1st Wednesday; beats Sooryavanshi record

SS Rajamouli has set the bar high with RRR. The film that stars Jr NTR and in the lead has taken the box office by storm. The film also stars and in short but pivotal roles. Fans are flocking the theatres to watch this magnum opus of SS Rajamouli. On its first day, the film received a bumper opening. And even on its 6th day, i.e., Wednesday, it managed to do well at the box office. The Hindi version of the film witnessed a slight dip in number yet it managed to surpass 's record.

As reported by Box Office India, Jr NTR and Ram Charan starrer RRR continued to stay strong at the box office with the collection of Rs 13.5-14 crore nett. However, the numbers are a little less than 1st Tuesday. There appears to be a gradual decline in the collections of the film. With its 1st Wednesday collection, the film is expected to cross Rs 120 crore mark in six days. The portal suggests that RRR has managed to beat Sooryavanshi. What 's film managed to do in seven days, RRR did it in just six days.

The box office achievement of RRR is indeed good news for the entertainment industry as it suffered major losses during the pandemic. Theatres were shut and several films got delayed because of Coronavirus. Now it remains to be seen how soon does the Hindi version of RRR crosses Rs 200 crore mark. Currently, we have 's The Kashmir Files ruling the club.